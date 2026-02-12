Exclusive snaps reveal the shocking moment a huge 40-foot articulated lorry smashed into Swallowfield’s historic 18th-century bridge near Wokingham — completely wrecking it.

Historic Landmark Left Unsafe and Closed

The collision has left the cherished bridge unsafe and totally blocked off in both directions. Locals and motorists have been warned not to try crossing under any circumstances.

Drivers Told to Take Longer Route

Authorities recommend using the old Basingstoke Road via Spencer’s Wood as an alternative route for anyone heading to Swallowfield.