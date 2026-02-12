Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HGV CLANGER Gigantic Lorry Wrecks 18th-Century Swallowfield Bridge

Exclusive snaps reveal the shocking moment a huge 40-foot articulated lorry smashed into Swallowfield’s historic...

Published: 3:49 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 3:49 am February 12, 2026

Exclusive snaps reveal the shocking moment a huge 40-foot articulated lorry smashed into Swallowfield’s historic 18th-century bridge near Wokingham — completely wrecking it.

Historic Landmark Left Unsafe and Closed

The collision has left the cherished bridge unsafe and totally blocked off in both directions. Locals and motorists have been warned not to try crossing under any circumstances.

Drivers Told to Take Longer Route

Authorities recommend using the old Basingstoke Road via Spencer’s Wood as an alternative route for anyone heading to Swallowfield.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

DEADLY ATTACK Fifth Suspect Busted in Fatal Bristol Stabbing

UK News

CHILD SEX ATTACKER Ninth Man Jailed in Bradford Child Sex Abuse Scandal

UK News

HEFTY JAIL TERM Fraudster Sentenced to Nearly 15 Years Over Sneaky Property Scam

London, UK News

NEW YEAR DAY HORROR Manhunt on for Brutal New Year’s Day Attacker in Oxford

UK News

MURDER RAP Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop in Newton Abbot

UK News

£5,000 Reward to Catch Attempted Murder Suspect in Birmingham

UK News

POLICE MANHUNT WANTED: Have You Seen Khumbulani Nyathi?

UK News

HGV CLANGER Gigantic Lorry Wrecks 18th-Century Swallowfield Bridge

UK News

UK Drenched as 2026 Kicks Off with Relentless Rain

UK News

Charity Shop Burglar Busted and Behind Bars in Maidstone

London, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNDERGROUND PERV Police Hunt Pervert Seen Escalator Assault at Bank Tube

UK News

Police Hunt Pervert Seen Escalator Assault at Bank Tube

UK News

SERIAL OFFENDER Rapist Jailed for Attacking Two Women Within 15 Months

UK News

Rapist Jailed for Attacking Two Women Within 15 Months

UK News

COLD HEARTED CON MAN Student Scammer Rips Off Uni Hopefuls for £50k – Jailed for Fraud

UK News

Student Scammer Rips Off Uni Hopefuls for £50k – Jailed for Fraud

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Double Rapist from Bradford on Avon Must Serve Full Sentence After Failed Appeal

UK News

Double Rapist from Bradford on Avon Must Serve Full Sentence After Failed Appeal

UK News

Police Launch Manhunt for Dangerous Wiltshire Fugitive

UK News

Police Launch Manhunt for Dangerous Wiltshire Fugitive

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Fire Breaks Out at Bushey Heath

UK News

Fire Breaks Out at Bushey Heath

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live