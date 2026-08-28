Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE INCIDENT M25 closed in Hertfordshire as police deal with incident near Shenley Lane

M25 closed in Hertfordshire as police deal with incident near Shenley Lane

A section of the M25 has been closed in Hertfordshire while police and emergency services deal with an ongoing incident.

Hertsmere Police said the motorway is shut between junctions 21A and 22, with additional closures in place on Shenley Lane.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while emergency crews remain at the scene.

The closure has caused significant congestion, with motorists reporting lengthy delays and stationary traffic.

Police have not released further details about the nature of the incident at this stage.

A Hertsmere Police statement said: “We are currently dealing with an incident on the M25.

“We would ask you to please avoid the area at this time as the M25 is closed between junction 21A and 22.

“There are also closures on Shenley Lane.”

A number of comments posted on social media have made claims about what may have happened near a bridge in the area, but these details have not been confirmed by Hertfordshire Constabulary and should not be treated as established fact.

Motorists caught in the closure are being advised to remain patient and follow instructions from police and National Highways officers.

The motorway is expected to remain affected until emergency services have safely concluded the incident.

UKNIP will provide further updates when confirmed information becomes available.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man jailed after throwing £12,000 drug package over HMP Hull prison wall

CCTV HELP Man jailed after throwing £12,000 drug package over HMP Hull prison wall

Court News, UK News
Factory worker jailed after £1m arson attack on Leicester tissue plant

FACTORY ARSONIST Factory worker jailed after £1m arson attack on Leicester tissue plant

Court News, UK News
Self-proclaimed misogynist handed five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order

JAIL TIME Self-proclaimed misogynist handed five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order

UK News
Young people can report crime 100% anonymously

FEARLESS Young people can report crime 100% anonymously

UK News
Accidents, closures and rail delays across the South East

TRAVEL LIVE UPDATES Accidents, closures and rail delays across the South East

UK News
Cars torched and farmland torn up at vigil for A66 crash victim

TWISTED VIGIL TRIBUTE Cars torched and farmland torn up at vigil for A66 crash victim

UK News
Met Police officer charged with three counts of rape

RAPE CHARGES Met Police officer charged with three counts of rape

Crime, UK News
Man jailed over Islamophobic death threats to Manchester mosques after synagogue attack

HATE ATTACK Man jailed over Islamophobic death threats to Manchester mosques after synagogue attack

Court News, UK News
Urgent witness appeal after 13-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted on train

TEEN TRAIN ATTACK Urgent witness appeal after 13-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted on train

Crime, UK News
‘Canal killer’ John Sweeney dies in prison aged 69

CANCER BATTLE ‘Canal killer’ John Sweeney dies in prison aged 69

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Broadstairs drug dealer jailed after police find £240,000 of cocaine beside his bed

POLICE DRUGS FIND Broadstairs drug dealer jailed after police find £240,000 of cocaine beside his bed

Court News, Crime, UK News
Builder faces sentencing after admitting gross negligence manslaughter over worker’s death

WORKER KILLED Builder faces sentencing after admitting gross negligence manslaughter over worker’s death

Crime, UK News
Police release images of man after late-night incident in Plymouth city centre

MANHUNT Police release images of man after late-night incident in Plymouth city centre

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Big Church Festival cancelled after ‘serious incident’ leaves six people receiving treatment

SERIOUS INCIDENT Big Church Festival cancelled after ‘serious incident’ leaves six people receiving treatment

UK News
Major delays on M4, M25 and A2 as rail and ferry disruption hits

BANK HOLDAY TRAVEL Major delays on M4, M25 and A2 as rail and ferry disruption hits

Travel News, UK News
Man charged with kidnap and murder of 21-year-old Jack Sullivan

PICTURED AND CHARGES Man charged with kidnap and murder of 21-year-old Jack Sullivan

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Main Road in Biggin Hill closed after serious collision as police investigate

HIT AND RUN Main Road in Biggin Hill closed after serious collision as police investigate

Travel News, UK News
M25 closed in Hertfordshire as police deal with incident near Shenley Lane

POLICE INCIDENT M25 closed in Hertfordshire as police deal with incident near Shenley Lane

UK News
Man jailed for 14 years after masked gang threatened family with knife during Birkenhead robbery

MASKED GANG Man jailed for 14 years after masked gang threatened family with knife during Birkenhead robbery

Court News, Crime, UK News
Watch Live