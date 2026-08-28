M25 closed in Hertfordshire as police deal with incident near Shenley Lane

A section of the M25 has been closed in Hertfordshire while police and emergency services deal with an ongoing incident.

Hertsmere Police said the motorway is shut between junctions 21A and 22, with additional closures in place on Shenley Lane.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while emergency crews remain at the scene.

The closure has caused significant congestion, with motorists reporting lengthy delays and stationary traffic.

Police have not released further details about the nature of the incident at this stage.

A Hertsmere Police statement said: “We are currently dealing with an incident on the M25.

“We would ask you to please avoid the area at this time as the M25 is closed between junction 21A and 22.

“There are also closures on Shenley Lane.”

A number of comments posted on social media have made claims about what may have happened near a bridge in the area, but these details have not been confirmed by Hertfordshire Constabulary and should not be treated as established fact.

Motorists caught in the closure are being advised to remain patient and follow instructions from police and National Highways officers.

The motorway is expected to remain affected until emergency services have safely concluded the incident.

UKNIP will provide further updates when confirmed information becomes available.