UK: Major Crash Sparks Fire, M3 Westbound Closed

A dramatic two-vehicle crash has brought the M3 westbound to a standstill near Basingstoke. The crash, which sparked a fierce fire, forced authorities to close the motorway fully between Junction 6 (Black Dam Interchange) and Junction 7 (Dummer) just after 4pm today.

Hampshire Fire Service tackled the blaze while Traffic Officers scrambled to control traffic and seal off the affected stretch. Drivers face major disruption – expect heavy delays and snarled roads as emergency response continues.

Follow Diversion Signs or Face Gridlock

If you’re heading westbound on the M3, steer clear of the shutdown zone and follow the solid triangle diversion signs immediately. Here’s the official alternative route:

Exit at J6 and take the second exit toward Black Dam Roundabout

Turn left onto A30 (Ringway South)

At the Winchester Road roundabout, take the first exit onto Winchester Road (A30)

Continue on A30 to rejoin the M3 at Junction 7

Allow extra travel time and avoid this route if possible to dodge massive tailbacks.

Plan Ahead – Traffic Nightmare Looms

The full closure is expected to last for several hours while emergency crews clear the wreckage and investigate the cause. Commuters should check live traffic updates and consider delaying journeys or finding alternate routes to avoid being stuck in the chaos.