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MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Major search launched for missing woman who disappeared while walking dog in Marlborough

Major search launched for missing woman who disappeared while walking dog in Marlborough

A major search operation involving more than 40 trained volunteers has been launched after a woman disappeared while walking her dog in Marlborough.

Charlotte, 54, was reported missing after going out with her dog early on Saturday morning.

Wiltshire Police said officers are concerned for her welfare and have issued an urgent appeal for information about her whereabouts.

Wiltshire Search and Rescue has been deployed to assist police as part of the search operation.

More than 40 volunteers join search

More than 40 professionally trained search volunteers are involved, alongside specialist search dog teams.

Berkshire Search and Rescue Dogs and Hampshire Search and Rescue Dogs are among the teams supporting the operation.

Marlborough Town Football Club is also assisting by providing facilities for search teams despite hosting a local derby match.

Police urge public to call 999 with sightings

Charlotte is described as having shoulder-length brown hair and is believed to be wearing a long green raincoat.

She is thought to be accompanied by a Dachshund.

Police have warned that Charlotte may appear confused or upset and are asking people across the Marlborough area to remain vigilant.

Anyone who sees Charlotte, knows where she is or has information that could immediately help officers locate her should call 999.

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