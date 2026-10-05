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PRIVATE FUNCTION Man arrested after reports of inappropriate behaviour at Aylesford hotel

Man arrested after reports of inappropriate behaviour at Aylesford hotel

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested following reports of inappropriate behaviour at a hotel near Aylesford.

Kent Police is investigating allegations involving a man who had attended the Hamlet Hotel Maidstone in London Road, Larkfield, on the evening of Saturday, October 3.

Officers said the suspect was linked to several incidents at the hotel that concerned staff and customers.

Man arrested near hotel

At around 9.30pm, officers arrested a man at a nearby location.

He was taken into police custody and has since been released on bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

Detectives are now trying to identify anyone who may have witnessed the alleged incidents or captured relevant footage on a mobile phone.

Police are particularly keen to speak with guests who attended a private function at the hotel that evening and have not already spoken to officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/164151/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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