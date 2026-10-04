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ON DUTY COP Met Police officer charged with sexually assaulting two women while on duty

Met Police officer charged with sexually assaulting two women while on duty

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault following allegations involving two women.

PC Islam Abdel-Hady, 43, who is attached to the Met’s West Area Basic Command Unit, has been suspended from duty following the charges.

The alleged offences relate to two separate incidents said to have taken place while the officer was on duty.

One allegedly occurred in January 2020, while the second is alleged to have taken place in February 2025.

Police said both women are known to Abdel-Hady.

Officer due before court

Abdel-Hady has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 5.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed he has been suspended from duty.

Court proceedings are now active. The charges are allegations and Abdel-Hady is entitled to a fair trial.

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