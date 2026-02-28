Watch Live
LOTTERY TICKET Miracle Escape as Light Aircraft Crashes onto Lee-on-the-Solent Beach

  A pilot made a miraculous escape after their light aircraft crashed onto Lee-on-the-Solent beach...

Published: 9:16 pm February 28, 2026
Updated: 9:16 pm February 28, 2026

 

A pilot made a miraculous escape after their light aircraft crashed onto Lee-on-the-Solent beach this afternoon (Saturday, February 28).

Emergency Services Rush to Dramatic Crash Scene

The Coastguard, Air Ambulance, fire service, and police were quickly dispatched after reports that the plane had struck the sea before flipping onto its roof around 4:15 pm.

The pilot was lucky to survive unharmed. Rescue teams worked swiftly to secure the aircraft, which was pulled ashore by firefighters and now rests on the shingle.

 

 

Coastguard Confirms Swift Multi-Agency Response

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard received reports of a light aircraft ditching in the water off Lee-on-the-Solent at around 4.15pm today (28 February).”

They added that the Hill Head Coastguard Rescue Team, Hamble Lifeboat, a coastguard helicopter, Air Ambulance, South Central Ambulance Service, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Hampshire Police all responded promptly.

 

Pilot’s Lucky Escape Highlights Dangers of Small Aircraft Accidents

 

This terrifying crash serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by light aircraft pilots. Thankfully, this incident ended without serious injury thanks to the pilot’s quick actions and rapid emergency response.

 

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash, ensuring safety lessons can be learned to prevent future occurrences.

 

