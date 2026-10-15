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DEPORTED AND FREE Mother of Henry Nowak’s killer faces deportation to India after prison release

Mother of Henry Nowak’s killer faces deportation to India after prison release

The mother of convicted murderer Vickrum Digwa is facing deportation from the UK after serving part of a three-year prison sentence for helping conceal the knife used to kill Southampton student Henry Nowak.

Kiran Kaur, 53, has reportedly been issued with a Deportation Liability Notice while serving her sentence at HMP Bronzefield.

The notice means she could be removed to India after her release from prison, although she can make representations to the Home Office before any final decision is made.

Kaur was jailed for three years at Southampton Crown Court in July after being convicted of assisting an offender.

The Crown Prosecution Service said she took possession of the knife used by her son after the murder and removed it from the scene in an attempt to help him and obstruct the investigation.

Son jailed for life

Vickrum Digwa was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was stabbed five times in Southampton on December 3, 2025.

Digwa was sentenced in June to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years.

Police said Kaur subsequently removed the murder weapon from the scene.

Judge William Mousley KC told her at sentencing that her actions had helped conceal evidence which could have implicated her son.

Deportation process under way

According to a report published on Thursday, Kaur, an Indian national who has lived in the UK for almost 30 years, has now been formally notified that she may be liable for deportation.

The report suggests she could be released after serving the required custodial portion of her sentence and potentially removed from the UK before the end of the year.

However, a deportation liability notice is not itself a final deportation order, and Kaur is entitled to make representations against removal.

The Home Office has not publicly confirmed a final removal date.

Separately, the Independent Office for Police Conduct continues to investigate the actions of officers who initially dealt with Henry after he had been stabbed. Two officers were previously notified that they were under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

For Google News, I’d use “Mother of Henry Nowak’s killer faces deportation to India after prison release.”

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