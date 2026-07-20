Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal A12 Crash as Police Hunt Driver Who Fled Scene

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace the driver of a BMW who fled the scene after a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 28-year-old motorcyclist in east London. Emergency services were called to the junction of Whalebone Lane North and the A12 Eastern Avenue in Chadwell Heath at around 9.20pm on Sunday 19 July following reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driver fled on foot

The Metropolitan Police said the driver of the BMW left the scene on foot before officers arrived. Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now working to identify and locate the driver. The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made.

Major emergency response

The collision prompted a large-scale response involving the Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance, London Fire Brigade and specialist collision investigators. Witnesses reported seeing a forensic tent erected at the scene, while police drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter were deployed as officers searched the surrounding area. Road closures remained in place for several hours while forensic examinations were carried out.

Detectives appeal for witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector James Beck, from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the victim’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“Officers are working quickly to find the driver of the vehicle and are asking the public – particularly those with doorbell or dashcam footage – to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”

Ambulance crews fought to save rider

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said:

“We were called at 9.20pm on Sunday 19 July to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Whalebone Lane North and Eastern Avenue West, Romford.

“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and a clinical team manager. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our first paramedics arrived in two minutes.

“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a patient was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The London Fire Brigade confirmed two fire engines and two Fire Rescue Units attended the incident alongside ambulance and police crews.

Appeal for information

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam or doorbell footage from the area around the time of the crash, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 7142/19Jul. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers. Enquiries into the fatal collision remain ongoing.