Mum of A66 crash victim calls for bikes, cars and quads at memorial gathering

The mother of one of five young men killed in the devastating A66 collision has called on friends to bring bikes, jeeps, cars and quads to a memorial gathering for her son.

Michael Cahill, 23, was travelling in a Volkswagen Passat which collided head-on with a marked Cleveland Police vehicle on the A66 near Middlesbrough on Saturday, August 22.

All five people in the Passat and the two officers in the police vehicle — PC Tom Clough, 38, and PC Matthew Blades, 37 — died in the collision.

Police have said the Passat had entered the A66 travelling against the flow of traffic. A pursuit involving the vehicle had been discontinued before the fatal collision, and the police car carrying PC Clough and PC Blades had not been involved in that pursuit.

Now Cahill’s mother, Kelly Cahill, has publicised a memorial gathering in Peterlee, County Durham, calling for people to attend with a range of vehicles.

She wrote: “Michael’s balloon release, Thursday, Peterlee, White House, opposite on field. Come on lads, bikes, jeeps, cars, quads – give him the send-off he deserves.”

The proposed gathering is understood to be on open land opposite the White House venue in Peterlee.

The plans have prompted concern among some residents about the prospect of large numbers of vehicles and off-road bikes gathering on the land.

One resident said access to the field was restricted and questioned whether it was suitable for such an event.

They said: “I understand the family’s need to commemorate him, but is this really the best way to do it?

“I hope the police step in to stop it. After what happened to their colleagues in Middlesbrough, I really can’t see them allowing this to happen.”

The planned event follows other memorial gatherings held following the deaths of those travelling in the Passat.

The A66 tragedy has meanwhile prompted a huge public response to fundraising for the families of PC Clough and PC Blades.

A fundraiser established by the Cleveland Police Federation has surpassed £1 million, with the money intended to support the families of the two officers.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision remain ongoing.