Murder investigation launched after man shot dead near East Acton memorial gathering

A murder investigation has been launched after a 40-year-old man was shot dead in East Acton while dozens of people, including children, were gathered nearby for a memorial service.

Police were called to the junction of Braybrook Street and Erconwald Street at 7.47pm on Friday, October 2, after members of the public reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Metropolitan Police officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a 40-year-old man seriously injured.

Despite the efforts of emergency crews, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of death, although police believe the man sustained a gunshot wound.

Up to 50 people at memorial gathering

Detectives believe between 40 and 50 people, including children, were in the area when the shooting happened.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of a man whose life was taken in a senseless act of violence.

“We understand a large number of people had gathered for a memorial service and what should have been a time to come together in remembrance has instead left a family devastated.”

He urged those who were present to come forward, adding: “Someone knows what happened and we need them to come forward.”

Police seek footage and witnesses

Detectives want to hear from anyone who was around Erconwald Street, Braybrook Street, surrounding roads or Wormwood Scrubs playground between 6pm and 8pm.

Police are particularly interested in reports of anyone carrying or concealing weapons, people on bicycles acting suspiciously or vehicles being driven at speed.

Investigators are also seeking photographs, mobile phone video, dashcam and doorbell footage, as well as relevant material posted on social media.

DCI Howie said: “However insignificant it may seem, the smallest piece of information could prove crucial in helping us establish what happened and identify those responsible.”

A crime scene remains in place on Braybrook Street while forensic examinations and enquiries continue.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 7011/2Oct, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.