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ARSON ATTACK Police release image after arson attack at Maida Vale home

Police release image after arson attack at Maida Vale home

Detectives have released an image of a man they want to speak to following an arson attack at a home in Maida Vale.

Police were first called shortly before 1.50am on Saturday, July 18, after a resident in Lydford Road, Maida Hill, reported a disturbance outside his front door.

Officers attended but did not find anyone nearby.

Around three hours later, at approximately 4.50am, police and the London Fire Brigade were called back to the same address following reports of a fire.

A man was inside the property at the time but was not injured.

Detectives have since carried out CCTV enquiries, spoken to witnesses and neighbours, and undertaken forensic examinations.

They have now released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.

Detective Constable Lucy Kirkby said: “This was a deeply concerning incident which could have had far more serious consequences.”

She appealed for anyone who was in Lydford Road, Walterton Road or Fernhead Road during the early hours of July 18, or who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference CAD1532/18JUL26.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

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