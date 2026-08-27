Police release image after report of indecent act on Ramsgate Beach

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following a report of an indecent act on Ramsgate Beach.

Kent Police said the incident happened at around 2pm on Saturday, August 1, on the sand near East Pier in Ramsgate.

It is alleged that a man who was partly clothed behaved indecently while on the beach.

Officers attended following the report and carried out initial enquiries, including taking statements and reviewing witness evidence.

Investigators have now released an image of a man they believe may have important information which could assist the investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man, or anybody who witnessed the incident and has information, to come forward.

Anyone who can help should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/126763/26.