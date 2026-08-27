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DRUGS FIND Police seize 161 cannabis plants after drugs raid in Paignton

Police seize 161 cannabis plants after drugs raid in Paignton

Police have seized more than 160 cannabis plants after officers raided a property in Paignton as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug crime.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Torquay Road on Tuesday, August 25.

During a search of the property, officers discovered a suspected cannabis cultivation containing a total of 161 plants.

A 39-year-old local man was arrested in connection with the drugs seizure. He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Paignton and Brixham Sector Inspector Pete Giesens said: “Whilst the recent heatwaves have left much of Paignton dry and yellow, our officers managed to locate a large patch of greenery during the execution of a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant.

“Cannabis cultivation fuels wider criminal activity, exploiting vulnerable people and causing significant harm to individuals, families and communities.

“We will continue to take action against all of those involved.”

Police are asking residents to continue reporting suspected drug dealing and cannabis cultivation in their communities.

Anyone with information can contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or report information through the force’s website.

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