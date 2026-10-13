Robber who targeted Folkestone supermarkets jailed after threatening staff with a needle

A woman who targeted two supermarkets in Folkestone during a month-long robbery spree has been jailed after threatening staff and security workers.

Melissa Goldstone, 42, pleaded guilty to four offences at Canterbury Crown Court after carrying out a series of thefts and threats at supermarkets in the town.

The offences came to light after Kent Police was called to Sainsbury’s, Park Farm, on 13 July 2026.

Goldstone attempted to leave the store with a trolley containing unpaid items. When challenged by staff, she threatened to stab the victim with a needle before leaving the area. The stolen goods were later recovered.

Just days later, Goldstone returned to the same supermarket and attempted to steal again.

During the incident, she threatened a security guard who approached her, warning she would stab them, before leaving with alcohol and cleaning products.

On 22 July 2026, Goldstone targeted Tesco on Dover Road, Folkestone, where she concealed items in a shopping bag.

She then made multiple threats of harm towards a shop worker before fleeing the scene.

Officers attended and arrested Goldstone a short time later.

Following enquiries, she was charged with three counts of robbery and assaulting an emergency worker.

Goldstone, of no fixed address, admitted all of the offences and was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday, 7 October 2026, receiving three years’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer PC Samuel Glennie said:

“These were brazen offences in which Goldstone repeatedly targeted local supermarkets and resorted to vicious threats when staff tried to intervene.

“This persistent offender showed a clear disregard for her victims and for the law, and a custodial sentence is entirely appropriate.

“Nobody should face threats or intimidation simply for doing their job.