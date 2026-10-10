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BURNT ALIVE Second man arrested after pregnant woman found dead in burning van in Prestatyn

Second man arrested after pregnant woman found dead in burning van in Prestatyn

A second man has been arrested as detectives continue investigating the death of a pregnant woman whose body was found inside a burning van in North Wales.

Samantha Natalie Phythian, 35, was discovered after emergency services were called to a vehicle fire on Gas Works Lane in Prestatyn at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

Police have confirmed that a post-mortem examination established Ms Phythian was pregnant at the time of her death.

Second man arrested

A 47-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson and possession with intent to supply drugs.

The arrest follows the earlier charging of Thomas Matthew Hammond Bell, 38, with Ms Phythian’s murder.

Bell appeared at Mold Crown Court, where his legal team indicated that he intends to plead not guilty when formally arraigned on November 27.

A provisional trial date has been set for April 2027.

The court heard that Ms Phythian was known to Bell. The judge said it was understood she had been alive when the van fire began, while Bell’s case is that he did not start the fire.

Those matters are allegations and evidence which will be considered as part of the criminal proceedings.

Family pay tribute

Ms Phythian’s family described her as a “much-loved mum, daughter, sister, auntie and friend”.

In a tribute, they said:

“Samantha, who everyone knows as Sammi, will be remembered for the special place she held in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved her.

“Her tragic and untimely death has left her family and friends devastated, struggling to come to terms with the loss of someone who meant so much to so many.”

They added:

“She will forever be cherished by those who loved her, and she will be deeply missed.”

The family also appealed for people to be respectful and avoid spreading rumours on social media.

Investigation continues

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Zoie Dunkerley said:

“Our investigations into this incident are moving at pace, and we are currently exploring every avenue of information open to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through the force’s live webchat or on 101, quoting reference 26000816112.

 

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