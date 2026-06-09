Sudanese Asylum Seeker Charged Over Belfast Beheading Attempt

A 30-year-old Sudanese man has been charged with attempted murder following a knife attack described as a ‘beheading’ attempt in north Belfast on Monday, 8th June 2024. The suspect, an asylum seeker who travelled via Paris and Dublin to Belfast, was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) after the incident on Kinnaird Avenue. This case has sparked police warnings of potential unrest as businesses increase security measures.

Suspects Journey Revealed

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher outlined the suspect’s route to Belfast, explaining he travelled from Sudan to Paris, then Dublin, before taking a bus to Belfast in February 2023 using the Common Travel Area. Upon arrival, he claimed asylum and was granted leave to remain in the UK in September 2023 for five years.

Police Declare Critical Incident

The PSNI have declared the attack a critical incident. Officers charged the man with attempted murder, possession of a blade in public, and threats to kill. He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 10th June. The Public Prosecution Service will review all charges as per normal procedure.

Political Leaders React

Prime Minister’s Office called for calm in response to the attack, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer condemned the violence. Starmer described the incident as “sickening” and stated there would be “absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets.” He extended his thoughts to the victim and praised first responders, including members of the public who intervened.

Heightened Security Fears

In the wake of the attack, local businesses have boosted security amid fears the incident could trigger unrest in the community. Police continue their investigation, urging the public to remain vigilant.