Teenager cleared of murdering 16-year-old Shayne Hambakachere in Chippenham

A teenage boy has been found not guilty of murdering 16-year-old Shayne Hambakachere, who died after suffering a fatal knife wound in Chippenham.

A jury at Bristol Crown Court returned not guilty verdicts on both murder and manslaughter today, Thursday, August 20.

The defendant, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, was present in court when the verdicts were delivered.

The jury returned majority verdicts after being unable to reach a unanimous decision.

Shayne sustained a fatal knife wound in London Road, Chippenham, on January 31.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, but despite efforts by members of the public, police officers and paramedics, the 16-year-old died the following day.

The teenager had stood trial before Judge Peter Blair KC at Bristol Crown Court.

Jurors ultimately acquitted him of murder and the alternative lesser charge of manslaughter.

The verdicts bring the criminal proceedings against the teenager to an end, with him cleared of both charges.