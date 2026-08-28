Three men injured in ‘unknown substance’ attack near Ladbroke Grove station

Three men have been injured after being attacked with an unknown substance in West London, just days before the Notting Hill Carnival.

Emergency services were called to the area around Ladbroke Grove Underground Station at approximately 10.41pm on Thursday, August 27, following reports of an assault.

Metropolitan Police officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and British Transport Police.

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were treated following the incident.

Two were taken to hospital, where their injuries were subsequently confirmed to be non-life-threatening.

A third man was treated at the scene for an injury to his hand and did not require hospital treatment.

No arrests made

Police have launched an investigation, but no arrests have been made at this stage.

The Metropolitan Police said initial enquiries indicate the attack was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

The London Ambulance Service sent ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast-response car, an incident response officer and specialist paramedics from its Hazardous Area Response Team.

A LAS spokesperson said: “We treated three patients at the scene and took two to hospital.”

The incident comes ahead of the Notting Hill Carnival Bank Holiday weekend, when thousands of people are expected to travel into West London.

More than 7,000 police officers are expected to be deployed as part of the policing operation for this year’s event.

Anyone with information about the substance attack should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 7927/27AUG.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.