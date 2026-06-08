TikTok Patriots Take The Knee For Henry Nowak Murder

Following the tragic murder of Henry Nowak, a surge of patriotic TikTok users across the UK have taken to ‘taking the knee’ in a social media trend. This gesture, often seen in police stations and public spaces, has gone viral on TikTok as a reaction to the case and the ongoing debate about justice and police response.

Viral Tiktok Trend

Users on TikTok have created supercut videos showing synchronised ‘taking the knee’ moments, some clearly coordinated with precision. The trend has sparked discussion about its meaning and impact, with some dubbing it a ‘challenge’. Even pop culture figures like Spider-Man have been included in some clips.

Mixed Public Reaction

While the gesture was originally a symbol of protest during the Black Lives Matter movement, its use in this context by self-proclaimed patriots, some previously critical of the act, has raised eyebrows. Critics question the effectiveness of kneeling in bringing change or justice, especially given past protests.

Call For Change

Amidst the social media activity, there remains a strong call for accountability and reform following Henry Nowak’s murder and concerns over the police handling of the situation. Many insist that tangible action must follow beyond symbolic gestures.