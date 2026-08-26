Two men charged over fatal Datchet crash which killed 16-year-old boy

Two men have been charged following an investigation into a fatal road traffic collision in Datchet which claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

Thames Valley Police said Neil Carr, 57, of Bowden Road, Ascot, has been charged with one count each of manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Jordan Kripczik, 18, of Waterloo Road, Wokingham, has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicle taking.

The charges were brought on Tuesday, August 25, following an investigation into a collision on Horton Road (B376), Datchet, on October 19, 2024.

Police were called at around 4pm and found that a motorcycle had left the road.

Two 16-year-old boys from Slough who had been on the motorcycle were seriously injured.

One of the teenagers, Aidan Tottman, aged 16, died in hospital the following day, October 20.

Carr and Kripczik are both due to appear before Reading Magistrates’ Court on September 30, 2026.

The charges follow an investigation by Thames Valley Police into the circumstances surrounding the collision.