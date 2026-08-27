Urgent appeal to identify three-year-old girl found alone in Southampton city centre

Police have launched an urgent appeal to identify a young girl found alone in Southampton city centre amid concerns that her caregiver may have fallen ill.

The child, who is believed to be around three years old, was found at Houndwell Park, Palmerston Road, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called at around 3.25pm on Wednesday, 26 August, and have since carried out a number of enquiries in an attempt to establish who the girl is and locate the person responsible for her care.

Despite those enquiries, officers have so far been unable to identify her.

Police are particularly concerned that the girl’s caregiver may have become unwell and are appealing for information about their welfare as well as the identity of the child.

The girl is described as black, approximately 93cm tall, with dark brown curly hair reaching just beyond shoulder length.

Her hair was worn half-down with two space buns on top.

When she was found, she was wearing:

A white T-shirt featuring Minnie Mouse and Daffy Duck

Grey/mauve leggings featuring rainbows and clouds

White and blue Nike trainers

Officers are asking people across Southampton and the surrounding area to share the appeal and consider whether they recognise the description.

Members of the public are also being urged to check on anyone they believe could be caring for the girl, particularly where there are concerns that person may have unexpectedly become ill or otherwise be unable to make contact.

Anyone who believes they know the identity of the child or has information that could help locate her caregiver should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 44260416583.