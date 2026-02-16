Woman Injured in Serious Crash on Lower Road, Belvedere

The London Ambulance Service rushed to a road traffic collision on Lower Road just before 6pm yesterday (February 15).

A trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance, known for handling the capital’s most critical emergencies, sped to the scene by car to back up paramedics.

Heroic Efforts to Save Woman at Scene

A woman was found injured and swiftly taken to a major trauma centre.

Her current condition remains unknown.

A spokesperson from the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.49pm on Sunday 15 February to reports of a road traffic collision on Lower Road, Belvedere.”

“We sent an ambulance crew, a fast response paramedic, an incident response officer, and a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. We treated a woman at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for further details on the incident.