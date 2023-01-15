Met office issue Yellow Snow weather warning for Kent and Sussex

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Kentand parts of Sussex, with up to 10cm of snow expected in some areas.

It is possible that snow will fall across parts of the east and southeast this evening, causing disruptions on Monday.

Travel delays on roads due to stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delayed or cancelled rail and air travel, are all possible, according to forecasters.

There is also a chance that some rural communities will be cut off, as well as injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Untreated pavements and cycle paths may become impassable, and power outages and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be disrupted.

According to a Met Office spokesman: “While optimism is low at this point, there is a chance that a band of sleet and snow will move in.

“This has the potential to produce accumulations of 2-5cm across the board, with accumulations of up to 10cm possible in some places, most likely but not exclusively over higher ground such as the South Downs, North Downs, and High Weald.

“Ice is also likely to form on untreated surfaces, particularly near coasts where rain or sleet is more likely.”