UPDATED: Police launch investigation after Man is killed in fatal incident in Balham

A man has died following an incident in Balham after he was shot in the back of the head with a shotgun.

Armed police officers were called just before 11pm on Thursday evening to a property on Bedford Hill in SW12 and found a man had been fatally injured despite efforts of Armed response officers Paramedics and the London Air ambulance doctors the man sadly died from his injuries.

A murder investigation has been launched by officers and is being overseen by the Metropolitan Police’s Homicide and Serious Crime Command.

A large road cordon has been put in place and a crime scene has been established outside a property. local buses services in that area have been diverted due to Bedford Hill being blocked in both directions.

Paramedics who treated those involved have been made to leave their rapid response vehicles at the crime scene.

A specialist blood dog and Police dog handler has been seen carrying out a sweep on the property and the road near the location of the incident.

One man who is understood to work as an Uber taxi driver who lives next to the murder crime scene said he was feeling very lucky as normally about the time of the incident he comes home and uses the neighbours drive to park his vehicle. I have heard that the man got shot. What would have happened if it has been me who had been shot. They could have thought that I was him.

The Met Police and the LAS have both been approached for comment.