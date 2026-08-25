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GRENFELL UPDATE Grenfell Tower demolition plans approved by Planning Inspectorate

Grenfell Tower demolition plans approved by Planning Inspectorate

 

The Planning Inspectorate has formally approved plans to take down Grenfell Tower to ground level.

The decision was announced on Tuesday, August 25, following an application submitted by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

The Crown development application was accepted for examination on May 27, 2026 and relates to the works required to dismantle the 24-storey tower.

Work to take down Grenfell Tower began in September 2025 under permitted development rights.

Planning Inspectorate grants approval

The Planning Inspectorate said approval followed a written representations procedure, during which members of the public, statutory consultees and other interested parties were given an opportunity to submit their views.

The application was considered through a Crown Development planning route which allows developments regarded as being of national importance to be submitted directly to the Planning Inspectorate rather than determined by the local planning authority.

Applications using the procedure are assessed on their planning merits while taking account of local and national planning policy.

The Planning Inspectorate said the process includes engagement with local communities and local authorities and is led by an independent Planning Inspector, or panel of inspectors, appointed by the Secretary of State.

The full decision notice, including the reasons for granting approval, has been published on the Planning Inspectorate’s Crown Development Applications portal.

Grenfell Tower

Grenfell Tower has remained standing since the catastrophic fire on June 14, 2017, in which 72 people died.

The Government announced in 2025 that the tower would be carefully dismantled, a decision which prompted strong reactions among bereaved families, survivors and members of the Grenfell community.

The latest decision relates specifically to the planning approval for the development and works to take the tower down to ground level.

Work to dismantle the building is expected to be carried out carefully and progressively rather than through explosive demolition.

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