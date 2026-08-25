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LEGEND GONE Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80

Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80

Country music superstar Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, her family has announced.

The death of the American singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist was confirmed on Tuesday, August 25, prompting tributes to one of the most influential performers in country music history. Multiple US outlets have also confirmed the announcement.

Parton became a global star during a career spanning more than six decades, producing some of country music’s most recognisable songs including Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You.

Born in Tennessee in 1946 and raised in a large family with little money, she began singing as a child before moving to Nashville and establishing herself first as a songwriter and later as a performer.

Her breakthrough came through appearances alongside Porter Wagoner before her solo career propelled her to international fame.

One of country music’s biggest stars

Parton recorded dozens of studio albums and sold more than 100 million records worldwide during her career.

She received 11 Grammy Awards and numerous other honours and was inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Her songwriting reached far beyond country music. I Will Always Love You, which Parton originally recorded in the 1970s, became one of the world’s biggest-selling singles after Whitney Houston recorded a version for The Bodyguard.

Parton also enjoyed a successful film career, starring in productions including 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias.

Away from entertainment, she became known for her philanthropy, particularly through the Imagination Library, which has distributed hundreds of millions of books to children.

Recent health problems

Parton had experienced a series of health problems in the period before her death.

She had postponed and later cancelled planned Las Vegas performances and had recently spoken about suffering dizziness and dehydration, as well as other ongoing health issues.

Just days before her death, she said she was continuing to work despite going through what she described as difficult periods with her health.

Her husband of almost six decades, Carl Dean, died in March 2025.

Parton’s death is expected to trigger tributes from across the worlds of music, film and entertainment.

This is a developing story.

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