Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HORRFIC END Man dies after emergency services called to cardiac arrest at Center Parcs Longleat

Man dies after emergency services called to cardiac arrest at Center Parcs Longleat

 

A 66-year-old man has died after emergency services were called to a serious medical incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 8am on Tuesday, August 25, following reports that a man had suffered a cardiac arrest at the resort.

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance was deployed to the scene, alongside South Western Ambulance Service crews and police.

First aiders at Center Parcs also assisted before specialist medical teams arrived.

Despite the efforts of those at the scene, the man was sadly pronounced dead.

Wiltshire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesperson said: “His next of kin are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

South Western Ambulance Service confirmed it sent two ambulances, an air ambulance and an operations officer to the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the medical emergency have not been disclosed.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police hunt drone pilots as footage could hold vital clues in Lacock death investigation

DRONE MAY HOLD CLUES Police hunt drone pilots as footage could hold vital clues in Lacock death investigation

UK News
Fundraiser for families of A66 police officers passes £500,000 as campaign targets £1 million

GO FUND ME Fundraiser for families of A66 police officers passes £500,000 as campaign targets £1 million

UK News
Fire breaks out in Rectory Park, Northolt as residents warned to stay away

HOMELESS MAN Fire breaks out in Rectory Park, Northolt as residents warned to stay away

UK News
Delivery van thief jailed within 24 hours after police pursuit through Kent

JAILED Delivery van thief jailed within 24 hours after police pursuit through Kent

Court News, UK News
Family pay heartfelt tribute to Liam Potts after his death

FAMILY PAYS TRIBUTE Family pay heartfelt tribute to Liam Potts after his death

UK News
Social media platforms urged to remove ‘dangerous driving’ videos after seven killed in A66 crash

TIKTOKER Social media platforms urged to remove ‘dangerous driving’ videos after seven killed in A66 crash

UK News
Race Across The World star Jo Gardiner dies aged 61, a year after tragic death of son Sam

CANCER BATTLE Race Across The World star Jo Gardiner dies aged 61, a year after tragic death of son Sam

UK News
Man seriously injured after two-car collision in Dartford

POLICE APPEAL Man seriously injured after two-car collision in Dartford

UK News
APAC Coworking Operator The Work Project Confirms London Market Entry

APAC Coworking Operator The Work Project Confirms London Market Entry

UK News
Urgent police appeal after 14-year-old girl raped in daylight near Swaythling roundabout

RAPE PROBE Urgent police appeal after 14-year-old girl raped in daylight near Swaythling roundabout

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Large police cordon in place on St Paul’s Avenue in Bradford

CRIME SCENE Large police cordon in place on St Paul’s Avenue in Bradford

UK News
Train services disrupted after huge fire near Watford Junction

MAJOR BLAZE Train services disrupted after huge fire near Watford Junction

Travel News, UK News
Man charged with murder and eight attempted murders following fatal Hounslow fire

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder and eight attempted murders following fatal Hounslow fire

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two men jailed for running brothels and controlling prostitution for financial gain

PIMPS JAILED Two men jailed for running brothels and controlling prostitution for financial gain

Court News, UK News
Major emergency response after two-vehicle crash near Frimley Park Hospital

TRAFFIC CHAOS Major emergency response after two-vehicle crash near Frimley Park Hospital

UK News
Twelve arrested as Cleveland Police launch major criminal investigation after A66 crash killed seven

TIKTOK GHOULS Twelve arrested as Cleveland Police launch major criminal investigation after A66 crash killed seven

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Adult film star and influencer Christian Styles dies aged 29 as family pay tribute

TRIBUTES PAID Adult film star and influencer Christian Styles dies aged 29 as family pay tribute

UK News
Grenfell Tower demolition plans approved by Planning Inspectorate

GRENFELL UPDATE Grenfell Tower demolition plans approved by Planning Inspectorate

UK News
Medway drug dealer ordered to repay more than £110,000 after cocaine network dismantled

NETWORK FAIL Medway drug dealer ordered to repay more than £110,000 after cocaine network dismantled

Crime, UK News
Watch Live