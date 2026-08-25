Man dies after emergency services called to cardiac arrest at Center Parcs Longleat

A 66-year-old man has died after emergency services were called to a serious medical incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 8am on Tuesday, August 25, following reports that a man had suffered a cardiac arrest at the resort.

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance was deployed to the scene, alongside South Western Ambulance Service crews and police.

First aiders at Center Parcs also assisted before specialist medical teams arrived.

Despite the efforts of those at the scene, the man was sadly pronounced dead.

Wiltshire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesperson said: “His next of kin are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

South Western Ambulance Service confirmed it sent two ambulances, an air ambulance and an operations officer to the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the medical emergency have not been disclosed.