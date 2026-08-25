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MORE ARRESTS Five more arrested in major organised crime crackdown as total rises to 17

Five more arrested in major organised crime crackdown as total rises to 17

Five more people have been arrested as part of a major investigation into serious and organised crime in Cleveland, taking the total number of arrests to 17.

Officers continued enforcement activity overnight as part of an operation led by Cleveland Police and supported by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).

The latest arrests include a 16-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, all on suspicion of participating in an organised crime group.

A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, while a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill.

The arrests follow 12 made during earlier police activity.

A 19-year-old man from Redcar has since been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 25 August.

A 26-year-old man from Redcar has also been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, 21 September.

Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox, who is responsible for the strategic leadership of the investigation, described it as a “fast moving and complex investigation” with significant links to serious and organised criminal activity.

He said: “The events of that tragic night will have a lasting and profound impact on the Cleveland area and the communities we seek to protect.

“We have a duty to respond to, and thoroughly investigate, the serious criminal activity that resulted in this fatal incident, and to bring all those responsible to justice.

“Our robust response will continue in the weeks and months to come, as we continue to tackle those that seek to cause harm to our communities and tackle serious and organised crime.”

ACC Fox also paid tribute to officers and staff continuing to work following the deaths of two colleagues.

He added: “Two of their colleagues lost their lives while serving the people of Cleveland and, while the impact will be felt by our people for a long time to come, they have continued to act with the utmost professionalism.

“I am also extremely grateful for the support we have received, and continue to receive, from the public of Cleveland and our wider police family.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

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