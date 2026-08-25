RAC patrol worker dismissed after roadside meeting with old friend in Solihull

An RAC patrol worker who had been with the breakdown organisation for six years has been dismissed for gross misconduct following a roadside incident near Blythe Valley Business Park in Solihull.

Abdul Bashir, from Saltley, was filmed in RAC uniform beside a patrol vehicle while speaking to Ryan Bridge, founder of Raise the Colours, whom he is understood to have known for between 10 and 15 years.

Mr Bashir had reportedly stopped to say hello to his old friend before footage of the encounter was subsequently shared on social media.

The RAC later launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

RAC cites safety and traffic breaches

The company said Mr Bashir was dismissed for gross misconduct following alleged breaches of road traffic law, health and safety requirements and RAC company policy.

According to the RAC, the issues identified during its investigation included allegations that a patrol vehicle had been stopped in a live lane, that attendance to a stranded RAC member had been delayed and that Mr Bashir had stood unsafely between two vehicles.

The company also alleged that he directed a colleague to carry out an unlawful manoeuvre.

Mr Bashir’s dismissal took effect on Thursday, August 20.

In a statement, the RAC said: “The safety of our members, colleagues, and other road users is paramount.”

The company said the reasons for Mr Bashir’s dismissal had been fully communicated to him following what it described as a “thorough investigation”.

The footage which prompted attention around the incident has since circulated on social media.