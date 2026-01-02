A teenage girl educated in the UK is feared missing after a catastrophic fire at a Swiss ski resort bar killed at least 40 revellers on New Year’s Eve.

Charlotte Niddam Among the Missing

Fifteen-year-old Charlotte Niddam, who attended Immanuel College in Hertfordshire, has not been heard from since the inferno tore through the packed Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Valais.

The resort’s website names Charlotte as a frequent babysitter in the area. Her family recently moved back to France after years spent in the UK.

“We are all praying for a miracle for Charlotte and the others,” said a spokesman from Immanuel College. “The families have asked everyone to keep them in their thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.”

Tributes and Desperate Searches

Friends and classmates have taken to TikTok sharing photos and videos, pleading for news of Charlotte. One schoolmate wrote, “My sweet sweet special Lottie, I love you more than the meaning of life. I miss you.”

The Niddam family once lived in a £1.3million home near Watford, Hertfordshire. Neighbours described Charlotte as “kind” and “so clever,” expressing shock at the tragedy.

Fire Devastates New Year’s Eve Party

Witnesses say sparklers waving dangerously close to the ceiling likely sparked the blaze at the packed bar, where around 200 people gathered to ring in 2026.

The inferno left over 100 hurt and at least 40 dead, including 16-year-old Italian golfing prodigy Emanuele Galeppini, who was mourned by the Italian Golf Federation.

Authorities face delays in identifying victims due to severe burns, using DNA and dental records. Hospitals across Switzerland and neighbouring countries are treating survivors, many with severe injuries.

Families Face Agonising Wait

Parents of missing teens, including Laetitia Brodard whose 16-year-old son Arthur has not been found, are enduring an “unbearable” wait for news.

“I won’t stop searching. I won’t give up to know if my son is alive or gone to the other side,” Brodard said.

The full scale of the tragedy is still unfolding as rescue and identification efforts continue.