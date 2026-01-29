Watch Live

RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines

  • Updated: 00:36
  • , 30 January 2026

Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines

Rail chaos continues as Storm Chandra washes away vital track ballast across Devon and Cornwall. Four key lines remain shut heading into the first week of February.

Tracks Washed Away, Repairs Underway

Network Rail crews face a mammoth task after floodwaters swept away the stones supporting the tracks. Fresh ballast must be laid and compacted before trains can safely run again.

Specialist divers are on standby to inspect bridges and viaducts underwater for hidden damage. But safety rules mean divers can’t enter the water until levels fall, pushing back inspections and repairs.

Four Lines Closed, Limited Bus Services Running

  • Exeter St Davids to Barnstaple
  • Exeter St Davids to Okehampton via Crediton
  • Liskeard to Looe
  • Par to Newquay

Bus replacements run between Par and Newquay, and Liskeard and Looe — but be warned, services on Exeter routes are currently impossible due to poor roads. Passengers are urged not to travel on these links.

Weather Delays Repairs, Travel Disruption to Continue

Yellow warnings for heavy rain stay in place until Saturday, 31 January. Forecasters warn more downpours will slow repair work further.

“Travel in Devon and Cornwall will continue to be disrupted into the first week of February because of the widespread flooding in the region following back-to-back storms,” said Simon Gillibrand, Network Rail’s Western route operations director.

“Our teams are working around the clock to repair storm damage and reopen routes as soon as it is safe.”

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood apologised to passengers, explaining that vital branch lines remain underwater. Repairs and inspections can’t start until water levels fall.

For the latest updates, check GWR’s travel updates page or call Network Rail’s helpline on 03457 11 41 41.

The promised early February reopening is tentative, hinging on weather and underwater inspections. For now, commuters must brace for more rail misery.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 01.33.43
TRAVEL PERV Pervert Caught Masturbating on Elizabeth Line Train
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 00.54.28
DASHCAM NEEDED M25 Chaos: Dangerous Pursuit Ends in Multi-Vehicle Crash
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 23.33.47
URGENT APPEAL Missing 72-Year-Old Woman Vanishes in Chatham
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 23.25.16
PRISONER ESCAPE Scotland Dumps GEOAmey After Violent Rapist’s Court Escape

Must READ

SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal
HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash
RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines
TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation
SHOCKING ATTACKS Ex-Nursery Worker Vincent Chan Admits 30 More Shocking Sexual Offences
BEDROOM RAID Drug Dealer Boss Busted in Major Crack and Heroin Line Takedown
STREET SHOOTING Gunman Locked Up After Bradford Street Shooting

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURES Jeweller’s Shop Targeted in Brazen Shepherd’s Bush Burglary
TRACK FIRE Smoke Fills Folkestone Sky After Train Hits Bicycle on Tracks

BREAKING

ARMED RAID Jewellery Store Robbed on Uxbridge Road, Shepherds Bush

More For You

LATEST ARREST Fourth Arrest Made in Drew Perham Murder Probe
MURDER INVESIGATION Shock Murder Probe Launched in Quiet Harwell Village

BREAKING

ARSON AND MANSLAUGHTER Teen Charged Over Fatal Beckton Fire
ROBBERY ATTEMPT Man, 80, Arrested After 95-Year-Old Woman Tied Up in Salford Robbery Attempt

More From UK News in Pictures

FIRE CHOAS Fifth Suspect Nabbed in NW5 Arson Spree
DIED AT SCENE Tragedy in Mitcham: Man Dies Despite Ambulance Efforts
OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Deputy Opens Fire at Northline Transit Centre Knife-Wielding Suspect
SICK ATTACK Barber Jailed for 10 Years After Sick Rape Spree and Sharing Victims’ Footage Online
NEW VICTIMS Monster Paedophile Carson Grimes Jailed for Life Again After New Victims Speak Out
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MULTIPLE CHARGES Harlow Man Charged with Shocking Threats and Assault
NO ANSWERS Serial Thief Busted at St. Pancras – Jailed in Just Two Days
SMELLY SERIAL THIEF Woman Banned from Every John Lewis Store for Designer Fragrance Theft
Man Faces Court Over Brazen Double Laptop Heist in London – UKNIP
TEEN RAPE Man Denies Raping Two Teen Girls in Bolton Court
DEADLY CRASH Man Charged Over Deadly Leeds Crash
MASSIVE NCA OPERATION Sex fiend nabbed in Liverpool amid global smuggling crackdown
FIND HER Missing Girl Sparks Urgent Search in Tunbridge Wells
SHOCKING ATTACK Police Hunt Rogue Attacker on Stagecoach Bus in Northampton
STREET BRAWL Man Stabbed in Brutal New Year’s Day Attack in Birmingham
BOILING WATER ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack and Boiling Water Assault
HORRIFIC ATTACK Rapist Traian Covaci Jailed for Nine Years After Horrific Attacks

More From UKNIP

SEVERE INJURIES Solihull Man Guilty of Throwing Girlfriend from Fourth-Floor Tower
COVER UP Baby Killer Jailed for Life After Shocking Cover-Up
SALFORD CHASE Electric Bike Bandits Brought Down in Daring Salford Chase
Breaking News 247
POLICE PROBE Young Boy in Sonic Onesie Found Alone in High Wycombe
error: Content is protected !!