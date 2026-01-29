Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines

Rail chaos continues as Storm Chandra washes away vital track ballast across Devon and Cornwall. Four key lines remain shut heading into the first week of February.

Tracks Washed Away, Repairs Underway

Network Rail crews face a mammoth task after floodwaters swept away the stones supporting the tracks. Fresh ballast must be laid and compacted before trains can safely run again.

Specialist divers are on standby to inspect bridges and viaducts underwater for hidden damage. But safety rules mean divers can’t enter the water until levels fall, pushing back inspections and repairs.

Four Lines Closed, Limited Bus Services Running

Exeter St Davids to Barnstaple

Exeter St Davids to Okehampton via Crediton

Liskeard to Looe

Par to Newquay

Bus replacements run between Par and Newquay, and Liskeard and Looe — but be warned, services on Exeter routes are currently impossible due to poor roads. Passengers are urged not to travel on these links.

Weather Delays Repairs, Travel Disruption to Continue

Yellow warnings for heavy rain stay in place until Saturday, 31 January. Forecasters warn more downpours will slow repair work further.

“Travel in Devon and Cornwall will continue to be disrupted into the first week of February because of the widespread flooding in the region following back-to-back storms,” said Simon Gillibrand, Network Rail’s Western route operations director. “Our teams are working around the clock to repair storm damage and reopen routes as soon as it is safe.”

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood apologised to passengers, explaining that vital branch lines remain underwater. Repairs and inspections can’t start until water levels fall.

For the latest updates, check GWR’s travel updates page or call Network Rail’s helpline on 03457 11 41 41.

The promised early February reopening is tentative, hinging on weather and underwater inspections. For now, commuters must brace for more rail misery.