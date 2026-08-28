Man charged with kidnap and murder of 21-year-old Jack Sullivan

A man has been charged with the kidnap and murder of a 21-year-old who died after being found seriously injured in a Hertfordshire car park.

Essex Police said Jack Sullivan, from Waltham Abbey, was kidnapped from the town on June 22.

He was subsequently found seriously injured in a car park in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, and taken to hospital for treatment.

Jack died four days later, on June 26.

Kevhaunne Williams, 26, of Waltham Abbey, has now been charged with Jack’s kidnap and murder.

Police said Williams was due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Investigation remains ongoing

As part of their investigation, detectives previously appealed for information to help locate a pair of blue Louis Vuitton trainers belonging to Jack, which were said to be worth around £1,000.

Officers said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jack’s death remains ongoing.

A 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from London, remain on police conditional bail in connection with the investigation.

Proceedings against Williams are now active, and he is entitled to a fair trial.