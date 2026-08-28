Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

PICTURED AND CHARGES Man charged with kidnap and murder of 21-year-old Jack Sullivan

Man charged with kidnap and murder of 21-year-old Jack Sullivan

A man has been charged with the kidnap and murder of a 21-year-old who died after being found seriously injured in a Hertfordshire car park.

Essex Police said Jack Sullivan, from Waltham Abbey, was kidnapped from the town on June 22.

He was subsequently found seriously injured in a car park in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, and taken to hospital for treatment.

Jack died four days later, on June 26.

Kevhaunne Williams, 26, of Waltham Abbey, has now been charged with Jack’s kidnap and murder.

Police said Williams was due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Investigation remains ongoing

As part of their investigation, detectives previously appealed for information to help locate a pair of blue Louis Vuitton trainers belonging to Jack, which were said to be worth around £1,000.

Officers said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jack’s death remains ongoing.

A 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from London, remain on police conditional bail in connection with the investigation.

Proceedings against Williams are now active, and he is entitled to a fair trial.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Mum of A66 crash victim calls for bikes, cars and quads at memorial gathering

GHOULS GATHERING Mum of A66 crash victim calls for bikes, cars and quads at memorial gathering

UK News
Man jailed after deliberately driving car at casino staff and customers in Bradford

DROVE AT PEOPLE Man jailed after deliberately driving car at casino staff and customers in Bradford

Court News, UK News
Man accused of murdering woman who fell from Southwark property faces Old Bailey trial

REMANDED IN CUSTODY Man accused of murdering woman who fell from Southwark property faces Old Bailey trial

UK News
Football hooligan jailed after fleeing UK following violent attacks on police during Middlesbrough riots

JAILED Football hooligan jailed after fleeing UK following violent attacks on police during Middlesbrough riots

Court News, UK News
Armed police flood Middlesbrough estate after stabbing amid series of violent incidents

POLICE SHAKEDOWN Armed police flood Middlesbrough estate after stabbing amid series of violent incidents

Crime, UK News
Sky News forced to cut A66 inquest report after protester shouts ‘police killed them’

GHOUL PROTEST Sky News forced to cut A66 inquest report after protester shouts ‘police killed them’

UK News
Paramedic struck off after admitting child sex offences

CHILD SEX ATTACK Paramedic struck off after admitting child sex offences

Crime, UK News
Heartbreaking tributes to girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire as murder investigation continues

TWO ARRESTED Heartbreaking tributes to girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire as murder investigation continues

Crime, UK News
Man charged with sexual assault following incident at Horley hotel

POLICE OFFICER SEX ATTACK Man charged with sexual assault following incident at Horley hotel

Crime, UK News
Police hunt woman wanted over theft and burglary offences in Sittingbourne

WANTED Police hunt woman wanted over theft and burglary offences in Sittingbourne

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man jailed over Islamophobic death threats to Manchester mosques after synagogue attack

HATE ATTACK Man jailed over Islamophobic death threats to Manchester mosques after synagogue attack

Court News, UK News
Urgent witness appeal after 13-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted on train

TEEN TRAIN ATTACK Urgent witness appeal after 13-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted on train

Crime, UK News
‘Canal killer’ John Sweeney dies in prison aged 69

CANCER BATTLE ‘Canal killer’ John Sweeney dies in prison aged 69

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man jailed after throwing £12,000 drug package over HMP Hull prison wall

CCTV HELP Man jailed after throwing £12,000 drug package over HMP Hull prison wall

Court News, UK News
Factory worker jailed after £1m arson attack on Leicester tissue plant

FACTORY ARSONIST Factory worker jailed after £1m arson attack on Leicester tissue plant

Court News, UK News
Self-proclaimed misogynist handed five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order

JAIL TIME Self-proclaimed misogynist handed five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Broadstairs drug dealer jailed after police find £240,000 of cocaine beside his bed

POLICE DRUGS FIND Broadstairs drug dealer jailed after police find £240,000 of cocaine beside his bed

Court News, Crime, UK News
Builder faces sentencing after admitting gross negligence manslaughter over worker’s death

WORKER KILLED Builder faces sentencing after admitting gross negligence manslaughter over worker’s death

Crime, UK News
Police release images of man after late-night incident in Plymouth city centre

MANHUNT Police release images of man after late-night incident in Plymouth city centre

UK News
Watch Live