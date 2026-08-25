Second man charged with murder and eight attempted murders following fatal Hounslow fire

A second man has been charged with murder following a fatal fire at a property in Hounslow which left a woman dead and another fighting for her life.

Police were called to an address in Berkeley Avenue, Hounslow, at around 1.14am on Wednesday, August 19, following reports of a fire.

Metropolitan Police officers attended alongside the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service, with nine people taken to hospital.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, 50-year-old Anna Kowalska died in hospital.

A 40-year-old woman remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition, while the other seven people – six men and one woman – have since been discharged after treatment for minor injuries.

Second man charged

Slawomir Alama, 41, of Bath Road, Hounslow, has now been charged with murder.

He has also been charged with eight counts of attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a knife in a public place.

Alama was arrested in Leeds on Tuesday, August 25, during an operation involving Metropolitan Police officers supported by West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Organised Crime Unit.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 26.

Two men now charged

A second defendant, Pawel Kupla, 34, of no fixed address, was charged on Monday, August 24, with one count of murder, eight counts of attempted murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

Kupla is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, August 27.

The Metropolitan Police investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or footage which could assist detectives is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 359/19Aug.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.