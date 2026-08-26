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Two men arrested after Audi crashes head-on into car in Southampton

Two men arrested after Audi crashes head-on into car in Southampton

Two men have been arrested after a black Audi crashed head-on into another car at a busy junction in Southampton, leaving one driver seriously injured.

Police said officers first spotted the Audi A3 in Blechynden Terrace at around 2.20pm on Wednesday, 26 August.

The vehicle was then driven away quickly before officers came across it again at the junction of Shirley Road, Roberts Road and Waterloo Road, where it had collided with a Vauxhall Corsa.

Dashcam footage circulating from the incident appears to show the Audi travelling on the wrong side of Shirley Road before crossing the junction and colliding with the oncoming car.

The driver of the Corsa suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

One occupant of the Audi sustained minor injuries.

Hampshire Police said two men were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Emergency services, including firefighters, attended the scene and a witness reported seeing one person removed from the damaged Corsa through the rear of the vehicle.

A large police cordon was established around the junction while officers carried out enquiries.

One officer was heard telling a resident attempting to cross the cordon that the area was being treated as a crime scene.

Witnesses described hearing a loud impact.

A witness said the aftermath was “carnage”, while motorists were forced to turn around as roads surrounding the junction remained blocked.

A police vehicle was later loaded onto a recovery truck and removed from the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are continuing.

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