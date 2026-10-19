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TRIBUTES PAID Body found at Royds Hall Dam during search for missing Bradford pensioner

A body has been found at Royds Hall Dam following more than a week of searching for missing 82-year-old Barry, who was reported missing from the Wibsey area of Bradford.

The discovery brings a heartbreaking development in the search, which involved police officers and specialist underwater search teams.

Tributes have been paid to the Police Underwater Search Team and the officers involved in the operation, with praise for their efforts in difficult and cold conditions, including during the night.

The search had attracted widespread concern, with members of the public also hoping to help find Barry.

Tributes paid to search teams

A message shared following the discovery thanked the specialist teams and officers who had worked to locate Barry.

It said the teams had continued searching day after day, despite challenging conditions, in the hope of bringing him home to his family.

The message added that the outcome was not what anyone had hoped for and expressed sympathy for Barry’s family after more than a week of uncertainty.

It said the discovery would hopefully bring some answers and allow his loved ones to begin grieving.

Family and friends in thoughts

The message concluded by paying tribute to the dedication and determination of everyone involved in the search.

Thoughts are with Barry’s family, friends and all those who followed the search.

Further details surrounding the discovery, including formal identification and the circumstances of the death, have not been provided in the information available.

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