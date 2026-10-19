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BAG TAX Leeds grandmother takes on supermarket bag prices with second-hand stall

An 82-year-old grandmother from Leeds has reportedly taken matters into her own hands after becoming frustrated at the price of carrier bags in supermarkets.

The pensioner is said to have set up a stall outside her local Morrisons, selling her collection of second-hand carrier bags in protest at the reported 60p charge for a new bag.

Rather than accept what she sees as excessive prices, she has found a way to give old bags another lease of life while offering shoppers a cheaper alternative.

Her actions have been portrayed as a stand against corporate greed, with the grandmother turning her frustration into a practical way to help fellow shoppers.

As she reportedly put it: “I’ve been hoarding…”

 

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