Police are increasing their presence across Brighton ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

The match takes place at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, October 18, with kick-off at 2pm.

Sussex Police and British Transport Police will deploy additional officers across the city and on the railway network as thousands of supporters are expected to travel to the fixture.

Fans have been warned to expect possible travel disruption and restrictions on drinking alcohol in public places.

Alcohol restrictions in Brighton city centre

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is in force in Brighton city centre, giving officers powers to seize and remove alcohol being consumed outside licensed premises.

The restrictions also cover alcohol carried in bottles and cans.

Police have urged supporters to familiarise themselves with the rules before arriving in the city.

Officers will be deployed across Brighton to help ensure fans attending the match, as well as people watching in pubs and other venues, can enjoy the occasion safely.

Rail passengers warned of disruption

British Transport Police will have additional officers patrolling the railway network, with disruption expected around Brighton railway station as supporters travel to and from the match.

Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and check with transport operators for the latest travel information.

Superintendent Darren Malpas, of British Transport Police, said a comprehensive policing plan was in place, with officers working alongside Sussex Police, train operators and both football clubs.

Passengers with concerns are encouraged to approach a police officer. Suspicious activity can also be reported by texting 61016.

The fixture is one of the most anticipated games of the season for supporters of both clubs, whose rivalry has made the meeting a significant date on the football calendar.

Police are urging fans to plan their journeys in advance, follow officers’ instructions and allow additional time to reach the stadium.