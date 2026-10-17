Teenager dies after being hit by BMW in Leeds city centre as three men arrested

An 18-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Leeds city centre.

The teenager was hit by a black BMW on Park Lane shortly after 9pm on Friday, October 16.

He was taken to hospital following the collision but later died from his injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Two men aged 22 and a 24-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.

Police have not yet released the identity of the teenager.