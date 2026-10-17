Meadowhall lights roof purple for Developmental Language Disorder Awareness Day

Meadowhall has illuminated its roof purple to mark Developmental Language Disorder Awareness Day and raise awareness of a condition affecting children and adults.

The Sheffield shopping centre said the display was intended to highlight Developmental Language Disorder, or DLD, which can affect a person’s ability to talk and understand language.

According to the awareness campaign shared by Meadowhall, DLD is a hidden disability which affects approximately two children in every classroom and can have an impact on literacy, learning, friendships and emotional wellbeing.

In a statement, Meadowhall said: “Today, we’re lighting the roof up purple for Development Language Disorder Awareness Day.

“DLD is when a child or adult has difficulties talking and/or understanding language.

“This hidden disability affects approximately two children in every classroom, affecting literacy, learning, friendships and emotional well-being.

“By working together we can build a better world for all with DLD.”

The awareness campaign is being supported by RADLD – Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder, which works to improve understanding of the condition.