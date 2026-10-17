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DLD AWARENESS Meadowhall lights roof purple for Developmental Language Disorder Awareness Day

Meadowhall lights roof purple for Developmental Language Disorder Awareness Day

Meadowhall has illuminated its roof purple to mark Developmental Language Disorder Awareness Day and raise awareness of a condition affecting children and adults.

The Sheffield shopping centre said the display was intended to highlight Developmental Language Disorder, or DLD, which can affect a person’s ability to talk and understand language.

According to the awareness campaign shared by Meadowhall, DLD is a hidden disability which affects approximately two children in every classroom and can have an impact on literacy, learning, friendships and emotional wellbeing.

In a statement, Meadowhall said: “Today, we’re lighting the roof up purple for Development Language Disorder Awareness Day.

“DLD is when a child or adult has difficulties talking and/or understanding language.

“This hidden disability affects approximately two children in every classroom, affecting literacy, learning, friendships and emotional well-being.

“By working together we can build a better world for all with DLD.”

The awareness campaign is being supported by RADLD – Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder, which works to improve understanding of the condition.

 

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