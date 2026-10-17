Funeral details announced for June Fetter, 63, who died while on holiday in Benidorm

Funeral arrangements have been announced for June Fetter, 63, of Kelty, who died while on holiday in Benidorm earlier this month.

June died on Sunday, October 4, and has been remembered by her family as a much-loved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

She was the beloved mum of Kelly, Darren, Jamie and Hollie, stepmum to Barry, Anthony and Ryan, and a doting grandmother to Kaitlyn, Oliver, Maddison, Lauryn, Errin, Kerisha, Rhys and Riley.

In a tribute, her family said: “Your beautiful character will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved you June.”

Her funeral service will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, October 28, at 3pm, with relatives and friends invited to attend.

The family have requested family flowers only, with donations welcomed in aid of Kelty Gala.

Those attending have also been asked to wear bright colours, including orange and yellow, to reflect June’s “bright, colourful personality”.