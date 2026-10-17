Police have introduced dispersal powers in parts of Kent following reports of antisocial behaviour involving young people in Chatham town centre.

Kent Police confirmed the order covers Chatham and Rochester town centres, Fort Pitt Gardens, Jackson’s Field and Victoria Gardens.

The order came into force on Friday, October 16, and will remain in place until 11.15am on Sunday, October 18.

It gives officers powers to direct anyone causing a nuisance or involved in antisocial behaviour to leave the designated area. Those who return when directed not to do so could face arrest.

The action follows a disturbance involving young people on Chatham High Street at around 4.25pm on Thursday, October 8.

Eight teenagers have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Three have been released on conditional bail, while five people arrested on Friday, October 16, remain in custody.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for information and footage that could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/170982/26.

Separate dispersal order in place

A separate dispersal order was also reported in an area covered by the Metropolitan Police.

That order runs from 8am on Saturday, October 17, until 11.59pm the same day, covering Wolvercote Road, Academy Way, Overton Road, Sydney Road, Maran Way, Shire Court and St John Fisher Road.

Officers can direct people involved in antisocial behaviour, crime or disorder to leave the area. Anyone who fails to comply may face police action.

The order was authorised by Inspector Keen.