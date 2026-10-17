Police renew appeal to find missing Catherine, 37, after car found in Eastbourne

Police have renewed their appeal for information as concerns continue to grow for a 37-year-old woman who remains missing from Essex.

Catherine, 37, has not been seen since her car was discovered in the Eastbourne area on September 3.

Police said extensive enquiries have been carried out, but there have been no reported sightings of Catherine since her vehicle was found.

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen her or who has information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone who sees Catherine, or knows where she may be, is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting serial 1483 o