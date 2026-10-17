Watch Live
  • Home
  • US News

LENGTHY SENTANCE Pooh Shiesty held in solitary confinement ahead of federal trial

American rapper Pooh Shiesty is reportedly being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day at a jail in Texas while awaiting trial on federal kidnapping and armed robbery charges.

The Memphis rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., is being held at Rolling Plains Regional Jail in Haskell, Texas, with jail officials reportedly saying the restrictions are in place for his own protection.

According to reports, the rapper is permitted to leave his cell for just one hour a day and is limited to two hours of visits per month, compared with the four hours reportedly available to other inmates.

Shiesty is due to face trial in February 2027 over allegations linked to an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery involving his record label boss, Gucci Mane. The charges remain allegations, and he has not been convicted in the case.

The rapper was previously jailed in 2022 after pleading guilty to a firearms conspiracy charge connected to a shooting in Florida. He was sentenced to five years in prison and was released in 2025.

Former manager makes claims about rapper’s private life

Further claims about Shiesty’s time outside prison have emerged following an interview with his former manager, Brandon Rainwater, on Say Cheese TV.

Rainwater alleged that during a period of approximately five months out of custody, the rapper had fathered children with four different women.

He also claimed one of the women was previously involved with the late Texas rapper MO3. These claims have not been independently verified.

The allegations have attracted attention online, adding to the scrutiny surrounding the rapper as he prepares for his next court appearance.

Facing a potentially lengthy sentence

Shiesty faces serious federal charges in the forthcoming case. The potential sentence would depend on the charges of conviction and the circumstances established in court.

The rapper’s reported solitary confinement arrangements have also drawn attention because of the length of time he is said to spend in isolation.

Further details about the jail’s restrictions and any legal challenge to his conditions were not established in the supplied report.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BOOTS ON THE GROUND Police step up patrols in Brighton ahead of Brighton v Crystal Palace derby

National News
Air ambulance lands on M25 after serious multi-vehicle crash leaves person badly injured

AIRLIFTED Air ambulance called after industrial incident near Dartford

UK News
Warning as Southeastern closes lines ALL weekend hitting Bromley trains

FERAL YOBS Police impose dispersal orders in Chatham and Rochester after youth disorder

UK News

LENGTHY SENTANCE Pooh Shiesty held in solitary confinement ahead of federal trial

US News

TEAMS MEETING Phone snatch attempt in London descends into chaos as Lime bike gang appear to botch getaway

US News

TRUE TEC Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas confirmed for True Detective season five

US News

HATE CRIME Teenager arrested after alleged homophobic hate crime in Chichester

Crime, National News

BULLY JAILED Midhurst man jailed for three years after strangling and assaulting woman

Court News, Crime, National News

SHORT CIRCUIT British Airways flight returns to Gatwick after power bank catches fire on board

National News
Coach firm says asylum seeker transport work ended months ago following protest

MIGRANT CRISIS Coach firm says asylum seeker transport work ended months ago following protest

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SAD ENDING Person pulled from dam during search for missing 82-year-old Bradford man

Missing Persons, UK News

RED ALERT NATO fighter jets scrambled after unidentified flying object triggers alert in Lithuania

UK News

MIGRANT OPERATION Rough seas halt Channel crossings as migrant boats remain in port

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BARRED FROM POLICING Cheshire police officer sacked after explicit messages and pornography use while on duty

UK News

ISIS MEMBER Convicted ISIS member recalled to prison after Windsor hostel stay

Court News, UK News

DATAL BLAZE Two remanded in custody over fatal Waterford house fire that killed family of four

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

BROOKIE STAR Former Brookside actor jailed for nine years over £13.6 million modelling fraud

Court News, UK News

SICKO JAILED Man jailed for sexually abusing the body of woman who died from cancer

Court News, UK News

DRUGGED UP Cocaine-impaired driver crashes into telegraph pole after falling asleep at wheel

Court News, UK News
Watch Live