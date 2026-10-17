American rapper Pooh Shiesty is reportedly being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day at a jail in Texas while awaiting trial on federal kidnapping and armed robbery charges.

The Memphis rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., is being held at Rolling Plains Regional Jail in Haskell, Texas, with jail officials reportedly saying the restrictions are in place for his own protection.

According to reports, the rapper is permitted to leave his cell for just one hour a day and is limited to two hours of visits per month, compared with the four hours reportedly available to other inmates.

Shiesty is due to face trial in February 2027 over allegations linked to an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery involving his record label boss, Gucci Mane. The charges remain allegations, and he has not been convicted in the case.

The rapper was previously jailed in 2022 after pleading guilty to a firearms conspiracy charge connected to a shooting in Florida. He was sentenced to five years in prison and was released in 2025.

Former manager makes claims about rapper’s private life

Further claims about Shiesty’s time outside prison have emerged following an interview with his former manager, Brandon Rainwater, on Say Cheese TV.

Rainwater alleged that during a period of approximately five months out of custody, the rapper had fathered children with four different women.

He also claimed one of the women was previously involved with the late Texas rapper MO3. These claims have not been independently verified.

The allegations have attracted attention online, adding to the scrutiny surrounding the rapper as he prepares for his next court appearance.

Facing a potentially lengthy sentence

Shiesty faces serious federal charges in the forthcoming case. The potential sentence would depend on the charges of conviction and the circumstances established in court.

The rapper’s reported solitary confinement arrangements have also drawn attention because of the length of time he is said to spend in isolation.

Further details about the jail’s restrictions and any legal challenge to his conditions were not established in the supplied report.