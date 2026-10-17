Paedophile jailed for 10 years over sexual assaults on teenagers in Sheerness

A paedophile who sexually abused two teenagers in Sheerness has been jailed for 10 years.

Sam Crawley, 45, of Church Road, Eastchurch, was arrested after two victims came forward to report offences which had taken place several years earlier.

Kent Police said an investigation established that Crawley had subjected the teenagers to repeated sexual abuse between 2015 and 2016.

He was arrested in May 2019 and later charged, but denied any wrongdoing.

Following a trial, Crawley was convicted of nine counts of sexual assault, causing a person to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity without consent, and two counts of assault by penetration.

He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, October 16, 2026, to 10 years in prison.

Crawley was also made subject to indefinite restraining orders and a Sexual Risk Order.

Detective Constable Robert Hughes said: “The victims in this case showed immense courage and bravery in coming forward to report the horrific abuse they endured at the hands of Crawley.

“This sentence will ensure Crawley serves a lengthy prison sentence and, importantly, no longer poses a threat to other young people.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to remember that it is never too late to report it. As a force, we work relentlessly to ensure offenders face justice and victims receive the support they need.”

The victims are entitled to lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992.