Man in his 30s dies after major emergency response at Saltdean

A man in his 30s has died following an incident at Saltdean which prompted a major response from Coastguard teams, the RNLI and emergency services.

HM Coastguard was alerted at around 3.55pm on Thursday, October 15.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Newhaven, Birling Gap and Shoreham were sent to the scene, along with an HM Coastguard helicopter and Brighton RNLI lifeboat.

South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police also attended.

Sussex Police confirmed the man, who was in his 30s, was identified and treated at the scene but sadly died.

A police spokesperson said: “The man, in his 30s, has been identified.

“He was treated at the scene but sadly died.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.”

No further details about the circumstances have been released.