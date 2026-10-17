A group of suspected phone snatchers riding Lime bikes appeared to botch an attempted theft in London, with footage circulating online showing the group seemingly struggling to make their escape.

The incident, shared on social media by London & UK Street News on Friday, October 16, showed a group of boys on electric bikes apparently attempting to snatch a man’s phone.

However, the alleged getaway did not appear to go to plan, with the group seemingly becoming caught up arguing with one another near a set of advertising boards.

The man was able to move away from the group with his phone, while the riders appeared to remain at the scene.

The footage prompted online commentary, with viewers questioning how the group had managed to turn an apparent snatch attempt into such a disorganised scene.

One social media post described the incident as a phone snatch gone wrong in London.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the precise location and whether it has been reported to police, have not been independently confirmed.

Phone snatching remains a concern in London, where thieves can target people in public places before attempting to escape on bicycles or electric bikes.

Anyone who witnesses a theft or is targeted should report the incident to police and provide any available footage that could assist an investigation.