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BLUNT ADVICE HSTikkyTokky takes aim at looksmaxxing influencers with blunt advice for men

Manosphere influencer HSTikkyTokky has criticised the online looksmaxxing community, arguing that men should focus on building their confidence and financial success rather than obsessing over their physical appearance.

The influencer, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, took aim at the trend in a post on X, where he challenged the idea that men need to perfect every aspect of their facial features to attract women.

Looksmaxxing has become increasingly popular online, with followers sharing advice on improving their appearance through grooming, fitness, skincare and, in some cases, more extreme techniques intended to alter facial features.

One of the figures associated with the trend is Clavicular, a social media personality known for promoting intensive approaches to physical appearance and facial aesthetics.

However, HSTikkyTokky has suggested that the movement risks encouraging men to become overly focused on how they look at the expense of other aspects of their lives.

‘Go get the bag’

Sullivan’s message centres on the argument that confidence, financial independence and personal ambition matter more than obsessing over the precise shape of a person’s jawline or eyes.

His advice was blunt: “Go get the bag!”

The remark reflects a wider debate within online masculinity communities about what makes men attractive and whether appearance-focused trends are helping their followers or leaving them more insecure.

While looksmaxxing advocates often promote physical improvement as a route to greater confidence, critics argue that constant comparison and the pursuit of increasingly specific beauty standards can become counterproductive.

Sullivan’s comments also highlight a contradiction within online dating advice: men can become so preoccupied with appearing attractive that they neglect the confidence and wider personal development they hope to achieve.

Debate over online masculinity trends

Looksmaxxing has gained visibility through social media platforms, where influencers discuss everything from hairstyles and exercise to facial proportions and cosmetic procedures.

For some followers, the trend is about improving grooming habits and physical fitness. Others promote more extreme methods, raising questions about unrealistic expectations and the pressure placed on young men to meet narrowly defined beauty standards.

HSTikkyTokky’s criticism adds to the ongoing debate over whether these online communities encourage healthy self-improvement or reinforce insecurity.

His message is straightforward: rather than spending hours analysing individual facial features, men should invest time in developing their careers, confidence and wider ambitions.

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