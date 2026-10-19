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IOPC PROBE Man dies after being hit by car while fleeing police on M56

A man has died after being struck by a car while running across the M56 motorway after being pursued by police.

The incident happened on Saturday evening, 17 October, after Greater Manchester Police officers spotted a red motorbike being ridden dangerously on the M60 near Stockport Pyramid at around 7.30pm.

Officers pursued the rider before bringing the motorbike to a stop on the M56 between junctions 3 and 4.

The rider then ran away on foot across the motorway, where he was struck by a passing car.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Car driver arrested

The driver of the car that struck the motorcyclist was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and causing death by driving while uninsured.

Police said the motorbike had posed a “significant risk to members of the public” on the motorway.

The force said officers had made “tactical contact at low speed” with the motorbike on the hard shoulder near junction 5.

The M56 was closed in both directions for several hours while emergency services attended and investigations were carried out.

Independent investigation launched

Greater Manchester Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), in line with procedures following a death after police contact.

The IOPC has decided that an independent investigation is required to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The force said it was awaiting the outcome of that investigation.

Police appeal for witnesses

The Serious Collisions Investigation Unit is appealing for information to assist its enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting log number 2974-17/10/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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