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TRUE TEC Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas confirmed for True Detective season five

Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas are set to lead the fifth season of HBO’s hit crime drama True Detective, with filming scheduled to begin in 2027.

The Hollywood stars will take on the roles of Henry Logan and Rai García respectively, as the anthology series moves its next investigation to Jamaica Bay, New York.

Issa López, who wrote and directed the fourth season, Night Country, will return as showrunner, writer and director for the new instalment  the casting announcement on October 17.

The news has generated fresh interest in a series that has struggled to match the critical acclaim of its original season.

Can Nicolas Cage revive True Detective?

The first season, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as detectives investigating a disturbing series of crimes in Louisiana, remains the show’s benchmark for many viewers.

Subsequent seasons introduced new casts and investigations, with varying reactions from audiences. The fourth instalment, Night Country, starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis and was set in a remote Alaskan community.

Despite the mixed reception to some later seasons, HBO has continued to develop the anthology, which follows different investigations and characters in each instalment.

The decision to bring together Cage and Banderas gives the upcoming season two established Hollywood names with very different screen personas.

Cage is known for films including Leaving Las Vegas, National Treasure and Pig, while Banderas has starred in The Mask of Zorro, Desperado and the Puss in Boots films.

What we know about season five

The new season will be set in Jamaica Bay, in New York, with Cage playing Henry Logan and Banderas portraying Rai García.

Further details about the characters and the central investigation have not yet been disclosed.

Production is expected to begin in 2027, although HBO has not announced a release date.

Whether the new pairing can recapture the atmosphere and storytelling that made the original season such a success remains to be seen.

For now, the combination of Cage, Banderas and a fresh crime story gives fans a reason to take another look at True Detective.

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